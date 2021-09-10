Delhi University admissions: Expect higher cut-offs and blended mode of learning, says Hansraj College principal

As the race for admissions at Delhi University (DU) begins, Hansraj College Principal Rama tells The Indian Express that the cut-offs this year are likely to be higher, and that new students should prepare themselves for a “dynamic and evolving” academic environment due to the Covid pandemic.

What can students expect in terms of cut-off marks for admissions this year?

I expect the cut-offs to be higher this year based on what we know regarding the class 12 results.

What has the experience of teaching-learning during COVID been like? How has the college adapted to this change?

Last year saw a paradigm shift in teaching learning that was necessitated by the pandemic. Our college adapted to the online mode of working very swiftly. We provided our faculty and students an official online platform to carry on all teaching learning activities. We ensured that teachers were provided with all possible help to adapt to the new pedagogy. While it was very challenging on multiple counts, the entire teaching and non-teaching staff came together to mitigate these challenges. All student societies also continued to function with the same if not greater efficiency.

Could you tell us a little bit about the college and the courses it offers?

We are the largest constituent college of Delhi University and we offer a wide range of programmers in more than a dozen disciplines covering Sciences, Humanities and Commerce. We also provide numerous add on courses such as Certificate Course on Proficiency in Science Writing and Communication, Course on – Introduction to Forensic Science, Course in Innovation, IPR, Start-up and Entrepreneurship, Future Skills to Boost Employability Course, Digital Marketing Professional Course, etc.

What are some of the unique things about the college that students might be interested in?

The college provides immense opportunities to the students to experience intellectual and academic growth. We seek to shape future leaders and conscious citizens through the academic as well as extra-curricular activities. We have numerous student societies such as dramatic society, debating society etc. The college provides exposure to the frontier of intellectual and academic developments through international conferences, seminars, speaker sessions, publications, etc. We also have a thriving culture of sports and have produced many national and international champions. Hansraj College ensures a vibrant inclusive community for students to flourish through Women’s Development cell, North East Students Cell, etc. The students also have opportunities to engage in social work through NCC, Enactus and NSS. We are proud to share that due to these aspects of holistic growth, we did record number of placements last year despite the pandemic conditions.

Do you have any words on what this new batch of students hoping to enter DU can expect in a university changed by the pandemic?

There will be a greater exposure to blended mode of learning. The coming-of-age generation will need to be conscious of the new health protocols. How things will pan out for the incoming batch will depend on the pandemic. Delhi University has already initiated steps to partially open the university for physical classes. The new batch of students should expect to study in an environment that is dynamic and evolving and should therefore be malleable and open to accommodation on multiple fronts. This will enhance the efficiency of teaching learning delivery framework.