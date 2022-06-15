scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

DU to conduct CUET guidance sessions for SC, ST candidates from June 27

The programme will be conducted from June 27 to July 8 under the Dean of Students Welfare in collaboration with the Institute of Lifelong Learning.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 10:30:30 am
Delhi University is conducting an 11-session guidance programme for the CUET particularly for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates later this month.

Delhi University is conducting an 11-session guidance programme for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) particularly for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates later this month. According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, this is part of the University’s “commitment to bridging differences and promoting inclusivity.”

“It is aimed to provide general and domain-specific academic guidance for the candidates, primarily belonging to SC/ST categories, who will be appearing in CUET-2022 for admission in the central universities,” according to a statement from Gupta’s office.

The programme will be conducted from June 27 to July 8 under the Dean of Students Welfare in collaboration with the Institute of Lifelong Learning. The sessions will have guidance on a general test, languages, and 19 domain-specific subjects. Candidates will have to register online.

“The first 100 registered candidates in each session will get an opportunity to interact with subject experts. For the benefit of the larger student community, the program will also be available live through YouTube Channels of DSW & ILLL,” added the Registrar’s statement.

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

A “shortfall” in enrolment of SC and ST students over the last few years has been a concern at Delhi University and Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had constituted a committee to look into the matter and make recommendations to address this issue.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement