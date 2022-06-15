DU to conduct CUET guidance sessions for SC, ST candidates from June 27

Delhi University is conducting an 11-session guidance programme for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) particularly for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates later this month. According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, this is part of the University’s “commitment to bridging differences and promoting inclusivity.”

“It is aimed to provide general and domain-specific academic guidance for the candidates, primarily belonging to SC/ST categories, who will be appearing in CUET-2022 for admission in the central universities,” according to a statement from Gupta’s office.

The programme will be conducted from June 27 to July 8 under the Dean of Students Welfare in collaboration with the Institute of Lifelong Learning. The sessions will have guidance on a general test, languages, and 19 domain-specific subjects. Candidates will have to register online.

“The first 100 registered candidates in each session will get an opportunity to interact with subject experts. For the benefit of the larger student community, the program will also be available live through YouTube Channels of DSW & ILLL,” added the Registrar’s statement.

A “shortfall” in enrolment of SC and ST students over the last few years has been a concern at Delhi University and Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had constituted a committee to look into the matter and make recommendations to address this issue.