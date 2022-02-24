Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies sets up panel to probe ‘financial irregularities’

Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies has set up a two-member committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice Sunil Gaur to investigate alleged financial discrepancies in the institution’s accounts.

Ten of the 19 bank accounts of the College of Vocational Studies (CVS) were closed/opened since 2011, allegedly without the knowledge or permission of the Governing Body. Also, most of these were being operated allegedly without the signatures of either the Bursar or the Treasurer, The Indian Express had reported in October last year.

On July 28, the Governing Body had decided to conduct an independent, external audit of “all accounts” of the college and probe allegations of financial and administrative irregularities against Principal Inderjeet Dagar.

One among them was an alleged library scam in which 180 books worth Rs 1 lakh were purchased for the college library that never eventually reached it. The decision to set up a two-member committee was taken by the governing body in its meeting on Wednesday, after the body’s chairman Rajan Chopra presented an audit report into the alleged financial irregularities by the college administration between 2010 and 2013.

The audit report highlighted many “irregularities in operational processes, documentation, compliance and internal controls that expose the college to a very high level of financial risk”, according to the minutes of the meeting.

“Financial discrepancies in several accounts were reported. The governing body discussed the recommendations made by the auditor and accepted part of the 1 report,” it added.

It further stated that many documents were not made available to the auditor by the accounts department, administration, the librarian and the coordinator of the IGNOU Centre running from the college.

“The GB (governing body) decided to set up a two-member enquiry committee comprising Justice (Retd,) Sunil Gaur (Chairman) and CA Arun Vasistha as members to investigate the financial deficiencies in all the accounts (including 1GNOU) of the college,” the minutes stated.

The governing body has also decided to extend the internal audit for another four years.

Earlier, retired Delhi High Court judge Justice S N Dhingra had found irregularities in the purchase of library books, and also indicted Principal Inderjeet Dagar. Last month, the DU administration accepted the report by Dhingra and asked Dagar to proceed on leave till further orders so that an impartial inquiry could be conducted.

Dagar has not responded to calls or texts.