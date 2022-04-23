Rs 100 coin to commemorate DU’s centenary year

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance Friday issued a gazette notification announcing the minting of a 100 rupee commemorative coin on the occasion of Delhi University’s centenary year.

“The coin of one hundred Rupees denomination shall only be coined at the mint for issue under the authority of the central government on the occasion of, “CENTENARY YEAR OF UNIVERSITY OF DELHI”,” Manisha Sinha, Joint Secretary (Coin and Currency) said in a notification dated April 22.

As per the notification, the coin will be a circular 44-millimetre coin with 200 serrations. It will be made of an alloy consisting of 50% silver, 40% copper, and 5% each zinc and nickel, weighing 35 grams.

On what will be inscribed on the front of the coin, the notification said, “This face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend “satyamev jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Devanagri script and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English. It shall also bear the Rupee symbol “?`” and denominational value “100” in the international numerals below the Lion Capital.”

“This face of the coin shall bear the logo of the University of Delhi in the centre of the coin. The inscription “Dilli vishwavidyalaya ka shatabdi varsh” shall be written in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and the inscription “CENTENARY YEAR OF THE UNIVERSITY OF DELHI” in English is depicted on the lower periphery of the coin. The year “2022” in international numerals shall be written below the logo of the University of Delhi,” the notification said about the back of the coin.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had in March said that as part of the centenary year celebrations which begin on May 1, a commemorative stamp and a coffee table book will also be launched. “There shall be the adoption of a centenary village with achievable and tangible social welfare-oriented goals, health awareness checkups and blood donation camps, among others. Plantation of simultaneous 100 trees at 100 locations on the University’s campuses has also been planned,” Singh had said.

“The year shall also see the organisation and creation of some documentaries on the University, its history through light and sound show, the launch of DU Studio, Litfests, book melas, the exhibition of rare books and manuscripts, organisation of various seminars, conferences, workshops and lecture series on the international level, signing of MoUs and international exchange programmes, Research & Development, innovative practices and other similar activities,” he had said.