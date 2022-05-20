‘Centenary chance’ for ex-DU students to complete degrees: 1,560 apply in 19 days

As the Delhi University (DU) has decided to give a chance to its former students to complete their degrees as part of its centenary celebrations, as many as 1,560 people have already registered in the first 19 days.

The last date for registration is June 15.

According to data shared by DU’s exam branch, of the 1,560 registrations, 1,030 students have filled the form and 720 have paid their fees. The oldest student to have registered so far is from the 1977-1980 batch of ARSD College, who has applied for B Com. The university did not share further details.

DU said that maximum students were applying for the BA Programme courses.

Earlier, in a notification, Registrar Vikas Gupta had said the exams will be conducted during October 2022 and March 2023 and it will be conducted through physical mode only.

“The undergraduate and postgraduate students who have completed their course work and statutory requirement prescribed for completion of the course and have Essential Repeat (ER)/failed as per the final year marksheet (ER can be in any semester/year), shall be considered for this centenary chance, subject to permissibility of their regulatory body governing the respective professional courses,” Gupta had said.

As per the guidelines, students can appear for “maximum up to four papers for annual mode and up to eight papers for semester scheme”.

“The scheme of the examination shall be as prevalent/applicable at the time of admission in the course. The centenary chance shall be conducted only for theory and practical examination, not for internal assessment,” Gupta had added.

The examination fee for the centenary chance will be Rs 2,000 per paper and MPhil and PhD students will not be considered.