Delhi University backs principal in Kalindi College faceoff

The Delhi University (DU) administration has written to the Governing Body (GB) Chairman of Kalindi College reiterating the principal’s stand that the GB meeting called to remove her was not as per the Acts & Statutes of the university and demanded that the principal’s office be opened and she be allowed to continue.

The principal, however, alleged the meeting was “illegal”.

“Your kind attention is invited to this office letter… dated June 20, 2022, vide which the University, in response to your email dated June 20, 2022, categorically conveyed that all the decisions taken by the Governing Body in its emergent meeting held on June 18, 2022, since in contravention to the Act, Statutes, and Ordinances of the University be treated as null and void and you were requested to maintain the status quo forthwith,” the Assistant Registrar (Colleges) wrote to the GB Chairman Tuesday.

“You were also requested to explain the reasons for conducting the meeting of the Governing Body without associating Acting/Officiating Principal and the two University representatives, failing which, the University shall (be) left with no option but to take necessary remedial action,” he wrote.

The Assistant Registrar (Colleges) said he had been “directed to request you to take immediate compliance to the directives of the University by opening the Office of the Principal and allowing Prof Naina Hasija to function as Acting/Officiating Principal of the College till further orders”.

“Kindly adhere to the above directives of the University in the larger interest of the academia and send compliance report to the University without any further delay to avoid any untoward situation on this behalf,” he wrote.

GB Chairman Ravi Gupta did not respond to calls and texts.

Academic Council member Naveen Gaur had in April written to the GB Chairman and the Vice-Chancellor regarding allegations that Hasija suppressed a report of an Internal Audit Officer (IAO) which stated that there was no approval or sanction by any competent authority for bills regarding expenditure incurred by her for prizes amounting to more than Rs 2 lakh for an event in 2013-2014.

It was also alleged that she got herself transferred from the Contributory Provident Fund scheme to the General Provident Fund without approval from the University Grants Commission or following the DU procedure; manipulated documents and did undue favours to certain contractors; and appointed an auditor for the college without following the due procedure.