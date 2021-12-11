Academic Council clears introduction of B.Tech courses at DU from next session

Delhi University’s Academic Council Friday night passed a proposal to introduce B.Tech courses at the varsity from the coming academic session.

The university has submitted a proposal to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to start three departments — Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and Electrical Engineering — under its faculty of sciences.

The proposal presented before the Academic Council was that the courses will be introduced with effect from the academic session 2022-2023 with a strength of 360 students every year, and a total student strength of 1,440 students over four years.

This was passed by the council at its meeting on Friday, but with dissent from 18 elected members. In their dissent, the members stated that the proposal should not be passed with a pre-decided date for launching the courses, and that the courses should only be offered after the university receives grants for setting up required labs and after hiring of teaching and non-teaching staff.

“The UGC has not yet sanctioned teaching and non-teaching positions for the B.Tech Programmes in these areas of Engineering and Technology. The UGC has not sanctioned the University’s stated requirement of Rs 100 crore as financial support to set up infrastructural facilities to run these centers. Then how has the University decided to offer B.Tech Programmes under the Faculty of Technology with effect from the academic session 2022-2023? … While in principle we welcome starting of new courses, we need to ensure that these come as as viable sustainable expansions,” their dissent note states.