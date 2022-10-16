Last chance for Delhi University aspirants to change their college-course preferences today, first list of allotments on Tuesday

Candidates have a final opportunity Sunday to reorder or add college-course combinations to their preference lists for Delhi University admissions.

The preferences last saved by candidates as of 4:59 pm Sunday evening will get automatically locked and these will form the basis for determining the allocation of seats, which will be declared on October 18.

On Friday, the DU released a list of ‘simulated ranks’ with each candidate to enable them to assess the probability of allocations in a particular programme and college. After this, candidates have been given two days to change, add or delete their preferences if they wish to.

Based on the college-programme preferences listed by the candidates and their position on the Common University Entrance Test-based merit lists, candidates will be allocated a seat in the highest possible college-programme combination listed by them. This list will be declared at 5 pm on October 18.

After that, candidates will have from October 19 to October 21 to “accept” their allocated seats. If a candidate does not accept or does not act upon the offer, they will be removed from the allocation process and will not be able to participate in subsequent rounds of allocation.

After that, the college will either approve or reject the admission based on scrutiny of their eligibility and documents. They will have from October 19 to October 22 to complete that process. Once their admission is approved, the candidate will have to move forward to pay their admission fees to confirm the admission, the window for which closes at 4:59 pm on October 24.