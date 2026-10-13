Delhi University clears Rs 5,889 crore hostel expansion plan to accommodate over 21,000 students

To address the shortage of student housing, a Rs 5,889-crore proposal to build new hostels and reconstruct two existing ones, which will accommodate 21,895 Delhi University students, has been approved at the varsity’s Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. This was the first Executive Council meeting after Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh began his second term on October 8.

The approval comes less than a month after The Indian Express reported that several hostel projects announced during Singh’s tenure had been delayed or remained at the planning stage, with some awaiting funding or statutory clearances.

The report found that construction on a 1,456-seat hostel-cum-residential block at the Dhaka complex had begun only in April this year, despite the work being awarded in September 2023 and a scheduled completion date of March 2025.

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Of the total outlay as per Tuesday’s meeting, Rs 4,027 crore has been earmarked for new hostels to accommodate 15,758 students, while Rs 1,862 crore has been allocated for the reconstruction of two existing hostels, providing accommodation for another 6,137 students, the university’s statement has said.

Further, DU has said additional multi-storey hostel buildings will be constructed at its Dhaka complex, Surajmal Vihar campus and Najafgarh campus. The reconstruction of Jubilee Hall and the PG Men’s Hostel has also been approved. Singh has clarified that the names of the existing hostels will not be changed after reconstruction.

“The discussion at the EC meeting included building vertical hostels of up to 32 floors wherever space is available for students across DU. Funds for the projects would be sought from the Ministry of Education as grant-in-aid,” an Executive Council member said.

“The designs for these buildings have been prepared keeping the requirements of the 21st century in mind,” Singh has said, according to the university’s statement. He has noted that the circumstances under which the university’s earlier hostels were built differed from those expected in the future, and that planning is being done with the next 100 years in view.

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Given the scarcity of vacant land for construction within DU, each hostel block will be designed to make maximum use of the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) allocated for the respective campus, the statement has said. The hostel blocks will include dining halls, shops, common rooms, reading rooms and residences for wardens, officials said.

Apart from the Dhaka complex, hostels for both men and women will be built at Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh. Hostels for men and women will also be constructed at the university’s West Campus in Dwarka and East Campus in Surajmal Vihar, Karkardooma, according to the statement.

Executive Council members have also urged colleges to prepare proposals for constructing new hostels on their own premises and submit them to the funding agency, officials said.

The approval comes amid renewed scrutiny of DU’s shortage of student accommodation following the September 6 building collapse in Satya Niketan, in which seven people, including five DU students, died. On September 7, a day after the incident, the Delhi High Court flagged the “absolutely inadequate number of hostels” at DU, observing that the shortage was forcing students to stay in unsafe paying guest accommodation, posing a threat to their lives and security.

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Several projects announced during Singh’s first tenure were either delayed or yet to begin, with some awaiting funds or approvals.

At the Dhaka complex, construction on a 1,456-seat hostel-cum-residential block began in April 2026, although the work had been awarded in September 2023 and was scheduled to be completed by March 2025. The Rs 318-crore project was at the basement stage and officials indicated that completion was unlikely before 2028.

Two other proposed projects at the Dhaka complex are a 1,050-seat girls’ hostel and studio apartment complex and the Nirbhaya Residential Accommodation for 1,000 women students. These had been awaiting completion due to a delay in funds disbursal.

According to varsity officials, discussions on the projects are at a nascent stage and the process is likely to take time. There has not been a timeline set for the construction or completion of the projects.

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The total number of students enrolled in DU is over 2.6 lakh. Despite this huge student body, the varsity’s hostel strength hasn’t kept pace with the enrollment figures. According to official figures, postgraduate hostel seats are 3,422 at the university level and another 3,788 across its colleges. The university had last month proposed an additional 1,622 university-level seats and 3,922 college-level seats.