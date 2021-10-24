Delhi University admissions: What is special cut-off list to be released Monday

With the admission cycle for the third cut-off list completed, Delhi University will release a special cut-off list tomorrow (Monday). Unlike in the second and third lists, students who have taken admission in other courses or colleges may not cancel their admissions and take admissions to a preferred course or college in the special cut-off.

Students who have taken admission to any course or college in the first three lists will not be eligible for admissions against the special cut-off.

According to university admission guidelines, “There will be no movement allowed during the special cut-offs. Candidates who are already admitted in any programme and college of DU will not be eligible to participate in the second cut-off.”

This is meant to be an opportunity for those who could not take admission in the three lists for various reasons. In colleges where seats remain, admissions will take place based on their last declared cut-off for a programme.

Students who have taken admission in the first three lists will be able to seek admission in preferred courses and colleges again if seats remain vacant once the fourth cut-off list is released on October 30. If seats still remain vacant even after the fourth and fifth lists, cut-offs for a special drive will be declared on November 13.