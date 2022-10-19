Delhi University opens admissions portal: This is what students need to do next to secure admission

Delhi University opened the first round of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2022) at 5 pm Wednesday and advised the students to ensure that they have secured their admission on the seat allocated to them, whenever offered.

“Only the candidates who are admitted to a Program in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent round/s Candidates are advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines. Sufficient time has been provided for processing the applications,” it said.

“Candidates must also keep checking the “Query” tab regularly. In case, the college concerned has raised a query, the candidate must respond to it well before the stipulated time. The college will process the application only after receiving a satisfactory reply from the candidate,” it added.

Once candidates receive their seat allocations after logging into the Delhi University admission dashboards, they will have to ‘accept’ the allocation. They will have a two-day window to accept it, starting from 5:00 pm on Wednesday to 4:59 pm on Friday.

If a candidate does not accept or does not act upon an offer, they will be removed from the allocation process and will not be able to participate in subsequent rounds of allocation. After a student accepts, the college will either approve or reject the admission based on scrutiny of their eligibility and documents and if approved, candidates will move forward to pay their admission fees to confirm the admission. This will close the first round of the allocations.

The colleges will have time till 5:00 pm on Saturday to verify and approve the online applications.

In case a college has any queries regarding the documents submitted by a candidate during the process, they will raise it on the ‘Query’ tab which is a part of each candidate’s personal dashboard. “Candidates must also keep checking the “Query” tab regularly. In case, the college concerned has raised a query, the candidate must respond to it well before the stipulated time. The college will process the application only after receiving a satisfactory reply from the candidate,” the university advised.

Advertisement

The last date for candidates to complete the online payment of their fees is Monday, October 24 at 4:59 pm.

What Next?

Declaration of First CSAS All ocation List 05:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19,2022

Candidates to “Accept” the All ocated seat 05:00 p .m . Wednesday, October 19,2022 – 04:59 p.m . Friday, October 21,2022

Advertisement

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online 05 : 00 p .m . Wednesday, October 19,2022 – applications 05:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22,2022

Last date of Online payment of admission fees Till 04:59 p . m. Monday, October 24,2022

by the Candidates

A candidate who is allocated a seat as per the Allocation Po li cy stated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2022 ) must perform the following steps through their dashboard to ensure successful admission:

1. “Accept Allocation” under User Action Tab

2 . On receiving the “Approval from the College Principal”, proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission.

3. Take a printout of the acknowlodgement receipt.