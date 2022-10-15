scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delhi University admissions: Fewer than 2 lakh students are in fray

This means candidates who have completed their registration and will be competing for admissions in DU's colleges are nearly 99,000 lower than last year — the number of registered candidates who had paid their registration fees in 2021 had been 2,74,144.

There are around 70,000 undergraduate seats open for admissions across colleges and courses.

While around 2.17 lakh candidates had registered on Delhi University’s admissions portal, a smaller number — 1,75,149 — will actually be in the fray for undergraduate admissions as the rest did not complete the process with the payment of the registration fees.

This means candidates who have completed their registration and will be competing for admissions in DU’s colleges are nearly 99,000 lower than last year — the number of registered candidates who had paid their registration fees in 2021 had been 2,74,144. The number had been 3,53,717 in 2020, 2,58,388 in 2019, and 2,78,544 in 2018. There are around 70,000 undergraduate seats open for admissions across colleges and courses.

The Indian Express had reported that one possible reason for the dip in registration numbers this year might be the long and delayed admission process, during which many students took admission at other universities and colleges as a safety net. The registrations for the CUET had begun more than seven months ago in April. The examination itself had taken place over the months of July and August and registrations for DU admissions had begun on September 12.

An even smaller number at 1,67,574 have actually listed in the admission portal the subjects in which they would like to be considered for the admission. A further smaller number — 1,54,136 — have filled their college-course preferences, based on which allocation of seats will be done.

However, candidates can use the two-day ‘correction window’ from Friday to Sunday evening to add programmes and colleges to their preference list. “Upon reaching the deadline of the ‘preference-change’ window at 4.59 pm Sunday, the last saved preferences will be automatically locked and these will become the basis for determining the allocation lists,” read a statement issued by the Registrar Friday.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 05:45:09 am
As colleagues welcome Saibaba’s acquittal, question lingers on his future in Delhi University

