Delhi University to begin admissions on August 2

Delhi University (DU) authorities Saturday confirmed that admissions to its undergraduate courses for academic session 2021-22 will take place through cut-offs based on merit, like previous years. Registration for the UG courses will begin on August 2, and the last date of application will be August 31.

Earlier, DU had said it would most likely conduct its admissions through a cut off list, but that it was also “committed to implementing” the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), if it begins this year. The CUCET has now been ruled out this year.

In a press conference Saturday, Chairperson, Admissions, Rajeev Gupta said, “Admissions to undergraduate merit-based programmes will be based on cut-offs as per past years practice. The admission branch is working with principals of colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions.”

He said the change in criteria for evaluation by the CBSE is not likely to delay the announcement of DU’s cut-offs, as their process “will remain the same”.

Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi said registration for postgraduate courses and the DU Entrance Test (DUET)- based courses to be conducted by the National Testing Agency will begin on July 26, and end on August 21. Admissions for MPhil and PhD courses will follow the same schedule.

From this year onward, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through DUET.

Gupta said, keeping in mind the convenience of students due to the “unprecedented pandemic situation”, the eligibility criteria and fee structure will remain the same as last year.

“Considering the challenges that emerged last year due to the Covid pandemic, this year, for the benefit of the students, the university has decided to retain the Eligibility Criteria as last year,” said Gupta.

“The university has also decided that there will be no change in the registration fees for merit-based and entrance-based admissions. Centralised UG admissions will be done through one registration-cum-application form. All departments/colleges will use the same registration-cum-application form for admissions, and the candidates will not have to fill any other form,” he said.

Like last year, sports and extra curricular activities (ECA) admissions will also be conducted completely online, and will be based on certificates rather than trials.

“However, there is a slight change this year. Until last year, we had given applicants the option of uploading their certificates for the last year. This time, certificates of the past four years (May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2021) will be valid,” said Gupta.

Acting VC P C Joshi said the university was doing everything to make the admission process “smooth and hassle-free” for students.

As part of this, the university has plans to make its admissions website more interactive.

“The admission branch is planning to organise webinars and upload tutorial videos to help candidates throughout the admission process. Announcement of these webinars will be published on the university website from time to time,” said Gupta.

Sanjeev Singh, a member of the admission committee, said all the relevant information will be updated as soon as possible on the admission website.

“Computer-based help desks in the form of chatbots and e-mails will also be available 24×7 to answer queries of the candidates,” he said.