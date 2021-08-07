DU: More than 1.3 lakh students apply for around 70,000 undergraduate seats

The last day of registration for undergraduate courses is August 31. (Representational Photo)

More than 1.3 lakh applicants have registered for around 70,000 seats of various undergraduate courses (UG) at Delhi University (DU) to date.

The University had opened its admission portal for UG courses at 8 pm on Monday.

As per data made available on the admission website, as of Friday 8 pm, 1,31,021 applicants had registered for various UG courses. The last day of registration is August 31.

For postgraduate (PG) courses, the university has seen 92,422 registrations for around 20,000 seats till 8 pm on Friday, while for MPhil/PhD, there have been 13,055 registrations.

Registration for PG and MPhil/PhD courses began on July 26 and will be open till August 21.

Admissions to most UG courses in DU are conducted through merit-based cut offs, formulated largely based on the performance of students in the Class 12 boards.

Admission Committee Chairperson Rajeev Gupta had earlier told The Indian Express that the first cut-off list will likely be out around September 8-10.

DU officials and principals have said the cut-offs are likely to skyrocket this year as the percentage of students who have scored above 95% in the CBSE Class 12 Boards has increased by over 2%. Last year, in an unprecedented situation, Lady Shri Ram College had three courses with a 100% cut-off.

This year, 70,004 students have scored 95% and above in the CBSE Class 12 Boards – about the same as the number of total UG seats.

Some admissions to UG and most PG courses will be held through an entrance test.

The DU Entrance Test (DUET) will be held from September 26 to October 1. This year, the number of DUET centres has been increased to 33 from 24 last year.