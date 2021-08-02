Delhi University kicks off registration for UG courses

For 15 programmes, admissions will be conducted through the Delhi University Entrance Test conducted by the National Testing Agency, dates for which have not been announced. (Representational/File Photo)

Registration for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes began late Monday evening, with the site receiving more than 6,000 visitors in the first 15 minutes. Registrations will remain open till August 31.

This year, there are around 70,000 undergraduate seats available across the university’s 63 constituent colleges.

Admissions to most courses will be through merit on the basis of class XII scores, and cut-off lists for these will be announced later by the university. Senior DU officials have said they are trying to release the first cut-off list by September 8-9. With a record high number of students scoring above 95% in class XII this year, college principals and university administrators have said that cut-offs are set to rise even further this year.

For 15 programmes, admissions will be conducted through the Delhi University Entrance Test conducted by the National Testing Agency, dates for which have not been announced.

The admission process this year is almost identical to last year’s, with the entire process of registrations and admissions to be conducted online. Students will not be required to visit the colleges or university offices at any step of the process.

Like last year, there will be no trials conducted for ECA and sports quota admissions. One difference is that in view of the circumstances of the last year because of the pandemic, applicants under these categories will be permitted to produce certificates of their achievements in the last four years, as opposed to the last three years as is the usual procedure.

The university’s admissions bulletin of information specifies that this provision is only for this admission cycle. Covid relief or awareness work has also been included among the activities listed for applicants to be considered for ECA admissions in NCC and NSS.

The university will be conducting virtual open days to help students with the registration process and to clear doubts, but the dates for these have not been released yet.