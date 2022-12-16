Delhi University to conduct another round of admissions, to be notified soon

Delhi University (DU) will conduct another special spot round of admissions this month for undergraduate courses, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Through an admission process which began on September 12, Delhi University has managed to fill around 63,900 undergraduate seats after three rounds of seat allocation through its new Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) and two spot rounds of admissions. However, the total number of undergraduate seats on offer at DU is around 70,000, which means many seats continue to remain vacant.

Also Read | DU to adopt CUET for PG admissions, executive council passes resolution

The second spot round concluded on December 6, after which the university has not notified any subsequent round of admissions. However, Singh told The Indian Express that DU will be conducting a special spot round which it will be notifying over the coming days. “We have kept December 31 as the last date for winding up the admission process, so the process is not over yet and we will conduct a special round,” he said.

Classes for the newly admitted first-year students began on November 2. Most of the seats which continue to remain vacant are in science programmes across courses as well as in language programmes other than English, and in programmes such as Home Science.