scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Delhi University admission 2021 LIVE Updates: UG registration starts on August 2, PG on July 26

The Delhi University said that the UG registration will begin on August 2 and the last date for applying is August 31. While, PG registration along with DUET, will start on July 26 and will end on August 21.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2021 12:52:04 pm
DU admissions, Delhi University, DU registration dates, DU admission dates 2021, DU admission 2021, Delhi news, Delhi education news, DU news, Indian expressDelhi University admissions has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi University on Saturday announced the dates of registrations for its undergraduate and post-graduate programs for the current academic year, which has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi University said that the UG registration will begin on August 2 and the last date for applying is August 31. While, PG registration along with DUET, will start on July 26 and will end on August 21.

Click here for more

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson, admission, told The Indian Express, “Admissions will be completely online. Starting from registration to payment of fee everything will be online. All trial-based admissions (sports+ ECA), also online. Like last year, everything will be completely based on certificates.”

Live Blog

Delhi University admission 2021 LIVE Updates: UG registration starts on August 2, ends on August 31; PG registration begins on July 26, last date for applying is August 21. Follow latest updates here

12:52 (IST)17 Jul 2021
Computer-based Help Desks also available

Computer-based Help Desks in the form of Chat-Bots and emails will also be available 24*7 to answer queries of the candidates.

12:51 (IST)17 Jul 2021
Admission Branch plans to organise webinars, upload tutorial videos to help candidates

The Admission Branch is planning to organise webinars and upload tutorial videos to help candidates throughout the admission process. Announcement of these webinars will be published on the University website from time to time.

12:50 (IST)17 Jul 2021
CUCET has been ruled out for admissions this year.

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has been ruled out for admissions this year.

12:49 (IST)17 Jul 2021
UG admissions will be based on merit list

DU confirms UG admissions this year to be conducted on the basis of cut-offs, like in previous years. University will work out modalities to avoid over or under admission.

12:47 (IST)17 Jul 2021
DU admissions: Fee structure, eligibility criteria to remain same as last year.

Keeping in mind the unprecedented situation, for students' convenience, fee structure and eligibility criteria will remain the same as last year. Colleges have been asked not to get students to fill any additional forms.

12:45 (IST)17 Jul 2021
'DU admissions will be completely online'

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson, admission, told The Indian Express, “Admissions will be completely online. Starting from registration to payment of fee everything will be online. All trial-based admissions (sports+ ECA), also online. Like last year, everything will be completely based on certificates.”

12:43 (IST)17 Jul 2021
PG registration, along with DUET, will begin on July 26, end on August 21

Delhi University admissions: UG registration will begin on August 2, the last date for applying is Aug 31. PG registration, along with DUET, will begin on July 26, end on August 21. 

12:42 (IST)17 Jul 2021
Hello and welcome to our Delhi University admission LIVE blog

Hello and welcome to our Delhi University admission LIVE blog. DU is starting the registration process for its Undergraduate and post-graduate programs from August 2 and July 26, respectively.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.