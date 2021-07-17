Delhi University admission 2021 LIVE Updates: UG registration starts on August 2, PG on July 26

The Delhi University on Saturday announced the dates of registrations for its undergraduate and post-graduate programs for the current academic year, which has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The Delhi University said that the UG registration will begin on August 2 and the last date for applying is August 31. While, PG registration along with DUET, will start on July 26 and will end on August 21.
Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson, admission, told The Indian Express, “Admissions will be completely online. Starting from registration to payment of fee everything will be online. All trial-based admissions (sports+ ECA), also online. Like last year, everything will be completely based on certificates.”
Computer-based Help Desks in the form of Chat-Bots and emails will also be available 24*7 to answer queries of the candidates.
The Admission Branch is planning to organise webinars and upload tutorial videos to help candidates throughout the admission process. Announcement of these webinars will be published on the University website from time to time.
The Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has been ruled out for admissions this year.
DU confirms UG admissions this year to be conducted on the basis of cut-offs, like in previous years. University will work out modalities to avoid over or under admission.
Keeping in mind the unprecedented situation, for students' convenience, fee structure and eligibility criteria will remain the same as last year. Colleges have been asked not to get students to fill any additional forms.
Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson, admission, told The Indian Express, “Admissions will be completely online. Starting from registration to payment of fee everything will be online. All trial-based admissions (sports+ ECA), also online. Like last year, everything will be completely based on certificates.”
Delhi University admissions: UG registration will begin on August 2, the last date for applying is Aug 31. PG registration, along with DUET, will begin on July 26, end on August 21.
Hello and welcome to our Delhi University admission LIVE blog. DU is starting the registration process for its Undergraduate and post-graduate programs from August 2 and July 26, respectively.