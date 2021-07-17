Delhi University admission 2021 LIVE Updates: UG registration starts on August 2, PG on July 26

Delhi University admissions has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi University on Saturday announced the dates of registrations for its undergraduate and post-graduate programs for the current academic year, which has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Delhi University said that the UG registration will begin on August 2 and the last date for applying is August 31. While, PG registration along with DUET, will start on July 26 and will end on August 21.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson, admission, told The Indian Express, “Admissions will be completely online. Starting from registration to payment of fee everything will be online. All trial-based admissions (sports+ ECA), also online. Like last year, everything will be completely based on certificates.”