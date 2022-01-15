DU’s Aditi Mahavidyalaya launches digital incubation platform to encourage entrepreneurship among girl students

The Delhi University’s (DU) Aditi Mahavidyalaya — an off-campus girls’ college based in the semi-urban area of Bawana — has launched a Digital Incubation Platform with Integrated Mentorship to encourage its students, largely from the semi-rural areas, to become entrepreneurs. Principal Mamta Sharma said it is the first DU college to do so.

The incubation platform has been set up in collaboration with the SKILLSertifika Bootup 360 Company. SKILLSertifika Global is an Indian research-based ed-tech firm headquartered in Singapore with an “expertise in innovative thinking, research and innovation and creation of digital incubation platforms”, the college said.

Sharma said with the setting up of the incubation platform, the college “aims and strives towards holistic development of rural girl students, most of whom are first-generation learners”.

“The incubation centre has been established as a step towards digital empowerment of girls which will take them to greater academic and professional heights. I am confident that this initiative will equip the girls with research and innovative skills and develop their entrepreneurial competency, paving the way for their financially secure future,” said Sharma.

“The model proposes a systematic and integrated business approach for the students which will expose them to numerous challenges they will have to face while starting their business ventures and prepare them to meet these challenges through industry-agnostic mentorship and provision of a globally-operative platform,” she added.

The incubation platform was formally inaugurated by Rajni Abbi, Chairperson, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Proctor, University of Delhi; T C Dhoundiyal, Founder and CEO, SKILLSertifika Global, Priya Bir, Nodal Officer, Digital Incubation Centre; and Sharma on January 7.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya is a 100% Delhi government-funded college of DU.