DU Academic Council meeting today, draft UGCF on agenda

Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) will meet Wednesday to discuss its draft undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF). Though UGCF is the only item that has been placed formally on the agenda, dates for reopening the university is also likely to be discussed. Officials said the reopening dates may be announced after the meeting.

Massive protests spanning across student bodies of different ideologies have been asking place in Delhi University since Monday against the continuation of online teaching-learning despite the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowing higher educational institutes to move offline completely without any cap on the number of students allowed to be called to campus.

Universities like JNU and AUD have already green-lighted 100 per cent physical classes on their campuses.

The primary item during Wednesday’s meeting is discussions on adopting the UGCF 2022 to be implemented from the academic session 2022-23 when DU shifts to a four-year undergraduate programme.

The draft UGCF 2022—the fourth such draft put forward by DU—has a total of 176 credits on offer. Earlier drafts varied greatly on the total credit points that were to be offered. The original draft, which was presented in and approved by the Academic Council and Executive Council (EC) last year, had a total of 196 credits.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (Duta) is also protesting against the AC deliberating the adoption of this draft, objecting to this reduction of credits.