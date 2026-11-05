Consider admitting students who graduated under 4-yr UG course in PG 2nd year: HC to Delhi University

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering... Read More
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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi University to consider accommodating students who graduated under a four-year undergraduate (UG) programme in the second year of an ongoing two-year postgraduate (PG) programme.
This comes after students, who graduated under four-year UG programmes, moved petitions in the court, arguing that the admission criteria for the one-year master’s were “discriminatory”. They pointed out that those admitted under a one-year PG programme by the university are currently being admitted to the second year of a PG course. The court sought an affidavit from DU in this regard.
DU introduced a one-year Master’s programme in academic year 2026-27, alongside its traditional two-year PG framework, to accommodate students who completed the four-year UG programme under the National Education Policy (NEP), instead of the traditional three-year UG course.
The students have challenged the admission criteria, which is based on cumulative grade, and flagged that with the university-defined priority order, a multidisciplinary student with a higher CGPA can be considered after an Honours graduate with a lower score, for a one-year PG seat.
DU has now told the Delhi HC that it is considering if it should admit students through an entrance test from the next academic year for the one-year PG course.
The students, represented by advocate Ratnesh Sharma, on Wednesday argued that there was a “legitimate expectation” by the students to be admitted to the one-year course which the university has failed to fulfill.
Justice Singh however remarked, “…legitimate expectation is not qualified because this course (one-year PG) did not exist in 2022 when you took admission, you didn’t come to court … I don’t have the expertise to evaluate credits, I’m not an academician so I can’t substitute for the academician.”
Justice Singh went on to record in his order, “Counsel for petitioners after some arguments say that they may be accommodated in 2nd year of PG course. It is stated by counsel for petitioners that the same is being done to those who have been given admission in a one-year PG course. Let the university consider in view of the peculiar facts of the present case.”
The court will hear the matter next on November 17.