Consider admitting students who graduated under 4-yr UG course in PG 2nd year: HC to Delhi University

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked Delhi University to consider accommodating students who graduated under a four-year undergraduate (UG) programme in the second year of an ongoing two-year postgraduate (PG) programme.

This comes after students, who graduated under four-year UG programmes, moved petitions in the court, arguing that the admission criteria for the one-year master’s were “discriminatory”. They pointed out that those admitted under a one-year PG programme by the university are currently being admitted to the second year of a PG course. The court sought an affidavit from DU in this regard.

DU introduced a one-year Master’s programme in academic year 2026-27, alongside its traditional two-year PG framework, to accommodate students who completed the four-year UG programme under the National Education Policy (NEP), instead of the traditional three-year UG course.