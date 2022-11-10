scorecardresearch
Delhi University 3rd round UG seat allocation put off, revised schedule to be out tomorrow

Around 64,000 students have been admitted so far out of a total of around 70,000 seats.

Delhi University has put off its third round of seat allocation for undergraduate admissions. (File Representational Photo)

Delhi University has put off its third round of seat allocation for undergraduate admissions to Friday.

According to the schedule originally released by the university, the third round of allocations was scheduled to be declared on Thursday.

However, a notice issued by the Dean Admissions on Wednesday said, “The allocation-cum-admission to the Common Seat Allocation System Round III has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11, 2022.”

While most seats have been filled, there are still multiple vacancies across colleges in science courses and some other courses such as Home Science, languages other than English, and Journalism.

More from Delhi

As many as 23,139 candidates who have been admitted but have opted for an upgrade and 1,008 candidates who have signed up for the mid-entry provision are waiting for the third round of allocations. Around 64,000 students have been admitted so far out of a total of around 70,000 seats.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 10:19:49 am
