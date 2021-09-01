Delhi University receives 2.87 lakh UG applications, nearly 80% from CBSE

Delhi University (DU) has received a total of 2.87 lakh applications for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year. Tuesday was the last day of registrations.

Following the trends of the previous years, nearly 80% applicants are from the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), and around 40% of them are from Delhi.

DU has around 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer, equal to the number of students from CBSE who scored above 95% this year – 70,004. Last year, a total of 3.24% students had scored above 95% in Class XII, which has now gone up to 5.37%.

This potentially means the number of colleges and courses opening with a 100% cut-off in the first list could go up, as last year itself three courses at the Lady Shri Ram College for Women demanded the perfect score for admission.

One possible reason for the drop in applications this year could be the window of registration which was much shorter this time. While last year, the registration portal was open for more than two months (June 20 to August 31), this year it was open from just one month (August 1 to August 31).

While 4.39 lakh students registered on the portal this year, only 2.87 lakh paid their fee making their application process final.

As per data shared by the university, of the total applications, 2.29 lakh applications (79.8%) are from the CBSE Board; followed by Haryana Board which has 9,918 applications; ISCE which has 9,659 applications; Uttar Pradesh Board which has 8,007 applications; and Kerala Board which has 4,824 applications.

In terms of states, a majority of the applications – 1.16 lakh – are from Delhi, followed by UP (55,617), Haryana (37,743), Bihar (16,704) and Rajasthan (11,562).

Reversing the trend of last year, more girls have applied than boys. This year, 1.50 lakh girls have applied across all categories, whereas the number of boys who have applied is 1.37 lakh. There are only four applications from the transgender category – three from the unreserved category and one from the OBC category.

Last year, 1.81 lakh applicants were boys, and 1.72 lakh applicants were girls. There were also six transgender applicants last year.

In terms of ECA (extra-curricular activity), maximum applications – 3,047 – are for NCC (National Cadet Corps), followed by English debate (1,775), quiz (1,696), Indian classical music (1,292) and National Service Scheme (1,210).

Sports wise, the most applications have come for Athletics (1,358) and Football (1,300). However, there are also a sizeable number of applications for Basketball (1,246), Volleyball (835) and Cricket (752).

Like last year, due to the Covid pandemic, DU will not hold ECA and Sports trials this year. Students will be selected on the basis of their certificates of the past four years.

While the university has not yet officially declared its cut-off schedule, the first cut-off is likely to be released on October 1.

“We are planning that colleges will release their first cut-off by 5 pm on October 1, and the admission process will begin from October 4, as October 2 and 3 are holidays. We are preparing our calendar accordingly, but the final approval is still pending. We will have to factor in the holidays (Dussehra, Diwali, etc) and take the opinion of principals,” Dean Admissions Pinki Sharma had earlier told The Indian Express.