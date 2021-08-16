Delhi: Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakashi Lekhi to take part in ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’

Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakashi Lekhi will take part in a four-day ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ organised by Delhi BJP from Monday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his council of ministers, the newly elected ones would cover all areas of Delhi to take people’s blessing and tell them about the works done by Modi.

The 107-km yatra, covering all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi, will witness Puri taking part in 272 programmes, while Lekhi in 47, said Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. The yatra will end on August 19. Around 20 lakh people will be contacted through the yatra, he said.

“Lekhi will be part of the yatra on August 16, 17 and 18 in New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, east Delhi and some parts of northeast Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies,” said Gupta. Puri will visit west Delhi, northwest Delhi, south Delhi and some parts of northeast Lok Sabha constituencies on August 16, 17 and 19, he said.

He said the yatra will commence from vaccination centres and during its course, the ministers will also visit Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana centres. Also, gas stoves will be given unde Ujjwala Yojana. The yatra, after going to temples, gurdwaras and Balmiki mandirs, will conclude with public meetings in the evening, he said.