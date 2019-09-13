Delhi: Unhappy with food, man sets wife on fire

Unhappy with his dinner, a 26-year-old man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire in Sangam Vihar. The woman sustained 20% burn injuries and the husband, Vivek Kumar, was arrested, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on September 8 after Kumar returned home and asked for food. “He threw the plate and got into an argument with his wife. Around 1.30 am, when she was sleeping, he set her on fire. Hearing her screams, her in-laws came to her rescue and took her to the hospital,” police said.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife over a suspected affair in North West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Police said the accused confessed to the crime on being questioned.