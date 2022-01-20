Delhi: Underpass, skywalk at BJ Marg to be ready by March

Travel is set to get easier for commuters going to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and Central Delhi as the construction work of the much delayed Benito Juarez Marg (BJ Marg) underpass and skywalk has picked up the pace and is expected to be completed by March.

The project was scheduled to be completed by January but got delayed due to the construction ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) citing pollution.

“The work is on schedule and the majority of the civil work is done. Only roofing, lighting, flooring work is left in the underpass. Pillars have been erected for the skywalk and readymade steel girders are being installed on them. This should be completed by March and will provide major relief to the commuters,” said a PWD official.

The 1.8-km underpass and the 670-metre skywalk are set to benefit nearly 2.5 lakh commuters daily. Currently, people coming from Gurgaon and the airport have to take the Dhaula Kuan route to reach the AIIMS and Central Delhi. Once the underpass is ready, they can take Outer Ring Road via BJ Marg underpass to reach AIIMS and Moti Bagh.

As per the plan, the underpass will start from Durga Bai Deshmukh South Campus metro station and will part into two wings in a ‘Y’ shape. The vehicular traffic at Dhaula Kuan will also be decongested.

Meanwhile, the skywalk will benefit the college students of Maitreyi college and Jesus and Marry college. At present, the colleges are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions but when it was open, the students had to take a long route which was often said to be unsafe for girl students.

The project was conceived in 2013 and initiated in 2015. The actual civil work began in 2016. It has been delayed due to several issues and revised guidelines, lockdown and construction ban and a shortage of labour force.