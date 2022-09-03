To solve traffic issues in Northeast Delhi, new underpass, flyover set to come up

In a bid to resolve traffic issues in Northeast Delhi, a new underpass at Loni Chowk and a new flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema are set to come up.

At a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, approved the two projects worth Rs 341.2 crore.

The four-lane Loni Chowk underpass is likely to be around 500-m long. The flyover from Nand Nagri to the Gagan Cinema junction is likely to be around 1.3-km-long and will have six lanes.

The construction of the underpass and flyover will make a 10-km stretch signal free, and will help in decongesting Mangal Pandey Marg, according to Sisodia. “With the construction of an underpass at Loni Chowk and a flyover between Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema junction, the entire 10-km road stretch between Signature Bridge and Bhopura Chowk will become signal free. Those traveling to Bhopura via Signature Bridge will have signal-free road to commute. At present, vehicles take 25 to 30 minutes to cover this route, but after the completion of these projects, this time will be reduced to half.”

The underpass also means that vehicles traveling between Loni border and Durgapuri will not have to stop at Loni Chowk, decongesting the junction, according to a communication from the Delhi government.

Another project that is coming up with the aim of reducing traffic jams in Northeast Delhi is a 1.4-km long double-decker structure, comprising a flyover and a metro viaduct, between Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar. The Metro line will be part of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV.