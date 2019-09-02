Delhi Underground: Maiden speech

Four-and-a-half years after he was elected, Seelampur MLA Hazi Ishraq Khan gave his maiden speech in Assembly last week. As Khan rose to speak, AAP MLAs cheered him on. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan recorded the moment in his mobile phone.

Plastic promise

The anti-plastic push of the Central government seems to have stirred municipal corporations into action. At a recent meeting of the South MCD, banners with messages to avoid single-use plastic were put up. These, however, were made of plastic as well.