Delhi Underground: Loyalty on sleeve

During a South MCD house meeting last week, AAP leader Praveen Kumar asked Mayor Narender Chawla if wearing a cap with AAP written on it is allowed in the house. Perplexed, the mayor asked why. He replied that BJP councillor Nikita Sharma is wearing a hoodie with ‘NaMo again’ written on it. To which, Chawla said, “Please don’t make an issue out of a non-issue.”

Terse invite

AAP MLA Praveen Kumar is set to get married on January 30. The 34-year-old legislator, who represents the Jangpura constituency, will tie the knot at the Calista Resort near Kapashera border, which was the venue of the AAP’s tumultuous 2015 National Council meeting that saw the expulsions of Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan from the party. Sending a Twitter invite to Union Minister Rajnath Singh for the wedding, Kumar took a jibe at the Centre for sitting on the salary hike proposal of Delhi MLAs. “Salary did not increase, but life has to go on. You are cordially invited,” he tweeted.

Dramatic break

A gruelling work life and the unpredictability of crime means many Delhi Police personnel seldom find time to relax on a weekend. For Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Suvashish Chaudhary, attending a play, ‘Jaat hi pucho sadhu ki’, at the National School of Drama was a welcome relief. The officer, it is learnt, wanted to spend his afternoon listening to conversations far removed from crime.