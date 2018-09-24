Delhi Underground: Low attendance

ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya had won the DUSU president’s post. (Source: Twitter/Ankiv Basoya) ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya had won the DUSU president’s post. (Source: Twitter/Ankiv Basoya)

After alleging that DUSU President, ABVP’s Ankiv Basoya, had produced a fake degree from the Thiruvalluvar University, National Students’ Union of India hurriedly planned a protest. The Delhi University, anticipating that a large number would turn up, requested heavy police presence. The protest, however, ended up attracting only 5-6 people, and ultimately the police outnumbered the protesters.

Lab annoyance

Students of Delhi University’s Delhi School of Journalism, who have been protesting against the lack of infrastructure in the school, met the officer on special duty for the School. A student recorded the video where the OSD, irritated by students’ demand for a media lab, can be heard saying, “Lab Lab Lab! Will you eat a lab? Should I divide it into two and give you one piece at breakfast and one at dinner?”

