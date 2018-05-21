Delhi Underground: Jumping into action

Children cool off near India Gate, Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Children cool off near India Gate, Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Jumping into action

After a rate list of bribes allegedly taken by police personnel came to light, Gautam Budh Nagar district police pulled all the stops to counter their negative image. But as the SSP conducted surprise inspection rounds on two consecutive nights, with videos of him in an auto being widely circulated, many were left wondering if this was an attempt to divert attention from the case. “It seems like a publicity stunt. Two days after the list went viral, we don’t know if investigation has even started,” said a Noida-based entrepreneur.

Unlucky again

The ghost of the past returned to haunt AAP MLAs during their recent dharna outside L-G Anil Baijal’s house over the CCTV issue after they weren’t allowed inside. In August last year, 40 AAP MLAs held a six-hour vigil outside Raj Niwas to discuss the mohalla clinics project with Baijal. Citing this, officials said the L-G office decided not to let them inside Raj Niwas this time around.

Alliance talk

As Congress president Rahul Gandhi began his speech after BS Yeddyurappa resigned in Karnataka, miles away in Delhi, AAP leaders and volunteers crowded around eight TV sets in the media room. Some wrote down his speech for party leaders, while others listened. Most agreed, some grudgingly, that the Congress chief had pulled off a surprise. Others asked the question: if the Congress is to ally with state parties, what about Delhi?

