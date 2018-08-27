Delhi Underground: Film comes later

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha

At a Delhi government event on skill development for manual scavengers, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha said he chose the event over the premiere of his actor daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s latest film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, much to the annoyance of his wife.

A peculiar demand

The North district Deputy Commissioner of Police has a wide range of visitors at her office — from complainants of different cases demanding justice to DU students. One particular visitor, however, made a very peculiar demand: dead bodies. The visitor was a doctor from a private hospital who complained that his students of anatomy were not able to practice as they did not have enough bodies to practice on. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nupur Prasad, coordinated with the local police staff and found out about the count of unclaimed bodies, promising the doctor that she would try to provide help.

Message through essay

An executive council member of Delhi University gave a message to the university administration and especially to Vice Chancellor for being unable to make decisions. The message did not come in the form of a letter but as an essay by English novelist JB Priestley, called ‘On Doing Nothing’, which debates the concept of work and relaxation. He circulated the essay and hoped the university administration would get inspiration from it.

Bullet points

When putting out a tweet detailing a successful police workout, the New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma, used bullet points with the flag of Nepal inadvertently. The people on Twitter wasted no time in asking the Deputy Commissioner of Police why he chose the flag.

