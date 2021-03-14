Delhi: Underground drain fogging begins to tackle mosquitoes

All three civic bodies have intensified measures to control mosquito breeding over the last week. (Express Archive)

With the change in season and rise in temperature, culex or common house mosquitoes have made a reappearance across the capital. To curb their spread, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched an underground drain fogging drive and is spraying anti-larval medicines in areas under its jurisdiction. The three civic bodies have also intensified measures to control mosquito breeding over the past week.

Culex mosquitoes are known carriers of Japanese encephalitis, a potentially life-threatening but rare viral disease that causes “acute inflammation” of the brain. Unlike Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which spread dengue and chikungunya and breed in clean water, culex mosquitoes breed in unclean stagnant water.

“Culex mosquitoes tend to breed a lot in dirty water, especially in storm water and other drains, during March-April each year. To combat this, this year, we came up with a new method — we put barrels containing anti-larval medicines inside the drains and did underground fogging. This does not affect people. Sprays and medicines are also being put inside the drains for the last three days as a preventive measure,” said Dr R N Singh, senior chief medical officer of NDMC, who is heading the drive.

“In UP’s Gorakhpur, the mosquitoes have been known to cause Japanese encephalitis. This hasn’t been seen in Delhi; they only cause nuisance and their bite is painful,” added Singh.

In the NDMC area, the main hotspots for breeding of such mosquitoes are at the Kushak drain and at its border areas at Bapa Nagar and Bharti Nagar. “These mosquitoes can fly up to a distance of 1-1.5 km. They also breed a lot in the Yamuna river,” said Singh.

Similar drives are being carried by the three MCDs. A senior official from the public health department of the EDMC said, “We have been putting mosquito larvicidal oil-coated blocks in major drains, which create a layer on the surface. Long-acting insecticides are also being put, which paralyses mosquitoes. This has been done at all border-Yamuna belt areas as well as resettlement colonies over the past week. ”

In South MCD, medical health officer Dr B K Hazarika said: “We are spraying anti-larval medicines inside drains at Andrews Ganj, Green Park Extension, Chirag Delhi and other areas since February to contain the spread of these mosquitoes.”