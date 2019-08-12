Delhi Underground: Breaking colonial ties

A judge in Delhi’s trial courts is usually addressed as ‘My Lord’, ‘Your Lordship’, ‘Your Honour’ and sometimes even ‘Huzoor’. In a bid to move away from this relic of the colonial era, the District and Sessions Judge of Tis Hazari court, Girish Kathpalia, has put up a notice outside his court asking people not to address him as ‘My Lord’. Addressing him as ‘Sir’ or ‘Judge Sahab’ is sufficient, the notice says.

A dip in 2022

Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain said that in 2022, all ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party would bathe in the section of the Yamuna where the Najafgarh drain — carrying a heavy load of pollutants — meets the river to show people the river has been cleaned of pollutants completely. “Poora mantri mandal wahi (next to Najafgarh drain) dupki lagayega,” Jain said Friday.