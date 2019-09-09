Delhi Underground: A little too enthusiastic

During the Jan Aashirwad Yatra held across Haryana the past month, which culminated at Rohtak Sunday, CM Manohar Lal Khattar found himself spending a significant amount of time trying to calm people who came to hear him speak. Their sloganeering and cheers more often than not, drowned out his words. On multiple occasions, he had to grab the mike from the compere at the venue and request the crowd to calm down and allow him to speak.

Warming up

The Delhi government and the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution watchdog EPCA have crossed swords several times in the past, but CM Arvind Kejriwal has seemingly warmed up to the organisation. He recently praised the EPCA for its role in controlling pollution in the city. It is learnt that the government has also reached out to the EPCA, through its advisory body Dialogue and Development Commission, for suggestions in tackling the winter months when pollution spikes.