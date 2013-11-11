Delhi Underground

Too much to remember

Even as the party launches a health campaign to counter the BJP CM candidates crusader image,leaders of the Congress seem to have trouble with remembering medical terminologies. While highlighting their achievements in the health sector  the only PPP project under the health department that has managed to take off  a member of the party found himself in a bit of spot during a talk scheduled in South Delhi this week. Whats that thing you have to do when your kidneys stop working… the one that is really expensive? the leader said,as he tried hard to scan his memory for the term. A voice in the crowd came to his rescue by shouting out dialysis. Relieved,the member resumed his speech. Yes,we have started dialysis machines on PPP basis from this year for the poor people  a huge achievement for us, the leader said.

A protest too late

Scores of aspirants of the National Eligibility Test who had been disqualified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for use of unfair means gathered outside the UGC headquarters to protest the decision. Ironically,the students,who claimed that the UGCs decision to disqualify candidates over the use of whitener was a drastic step,were completely unaware of the fact that the commission had rolled back the disqualification. Instead,the UGC had announced that it would only deduct marks for answers where the correction liquid had been used.

Handbag mystery

A designer handbag recently managed to attract more attention than the wife of a BSP MP who has been arrested in connection with the death of her domestic help. Photographers had lined up outside the MPs house in Chanakyapuri. It was then that a constable arrived at the spot,carrying a bright purple womans handbag. Assuming it belonged to the MPs wife,photographers ran towards the constable,giving him a fright. Unfortunately for the photographers,it turned out that the bag belonged to someone else.

Unlike a chief

The BJPs Delhi unit chief did not display the impartiality that is expected of him. In fact,Vijay Goel,who is a member of a committee that finalises tickets,congratulated just one ticket holder from the entire list. He is believed to have posted a congratulatory message on Twitter only for Ashok Goyal,instead of congratulating every single candidate.

Long queue

Contrary to popular belief,Delhi Police officers seem to have as little access to the political class as anyone else. This became evident in a recent incident when a businessman approached a DCP-rank officer,asking for help to get access to an MP. However,the DCP said,Sir,do you think we have access to them? I have been waiting for an appointment with an MP for the last one week. Hum mil le,wahi badi baat hai. Tabhi aapko milwa sakte hai (It will be a big deal if we get to meet them. Only then can I help you).

Obsolete evidence

During hearing in a case where Abu Salem has been accused of demanding protection money,the prosecution presented cassettes which purportedly had recordings of calls made by Salem to a Delhi-based businessman. However,the prosecution soon realised that the cassettes had become obsolete and would need to be re-recorded on disks before being presented in court. The judge then advised the prosecution lawyer to submit an application for converting the recordings from the cassette to a CD format.

Damage control

After inviting a delegation of journalists to attend a press conference at the Noida Authority,the principal secretary (industries) did not turn up. After waiting for nearly three hours,the journalists left. Later,the Noida Authority was found calling up journalists and apologising the incident.

