Delhi Underground

Predictions for the ruling class

The India Meteorological Department routinely supplies weather predictions to the countrys top offices. In keeping with its habit of meticulously recording information,the department lists the more high-profile calls it receives in the monthly progress report. According to the Delhi Met Centres progress report for the last three months,it supplied weather data to the PMs house on three occasions in January,five times in February and four times in March. Information was also sought by and given to officials of the Ministry of Defence in connection with a reception hosted by the Chief of Army Staff in January.

NGO turns to media for copy of CWC order

Last weeks CWC order against a manager of NGO Prayas,directing police to conduct necessary investigations to register a case of child abuse against her,reached everybody except the NGO concerned. A day after the contents of the order were flashed in the press,representatives of the NGO were calling up mediapersons requesting them for a copy of the order incriminating them. It is ludicrous. Mediapersons got the order online,but the NGO was sent a copy by speed post,which didnt reach us till the next day, a senior official from the NGO said.

New tiles have AIIMS doctors falling

A spate of renovations at AIIMS has doctors worried. After the offices were made swankier,flashy new OPD registration counters built and the pillars and the walls made smarter,the flooring in some sections was changed thrice in the last one year. This has led to a spurt in incidents of doctors slipping and falling. New shiny tiles do not agree with our work environment. The academic section,where all the professors have their OPDs,is the most sanitised area of the institute. What was the need for new tiles? We are running around in a hurry and so many of us slip and fall, a doctor at AIIMS said.

Zoos anxious wait for rhino report

Faced with a fall in visitors numbers after an anthrax scare in the wake of a rhinos death,the Delhi Zoo has been waiting anxiously for the last two weeks for a report from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly,which was testing blood samples of the dead animal to confirm whether there was an anthrax infection. When the report finally came,logistical glitches made sure that the zoo officials had a hard time getting it. The fax machine at the office was broken when the IVRI sent the report. So it was sent to the ministry office first. Later,the machine was fixed and we got the report, an official said.

Trifurcation gives reason to cheer

Trifurcation of Municipal Corporation of Delhi may not have gone down well with councillors,but they have some reason to cheer. Earlier,when BJP councillors received their monthly payment for each meeting,Leader of the House Subhash Arya,who was entrusted with disbursing the money,used to hold back Rs 300 from each councillors payment,said councillors. Now,with three Leaders of the House,the payment is sent directly to councillors. This is the first time we are getting our payment in full,said a councillor.

Joint CP miffed at marching orders

Last week,a Joint Commissioner of Police was to hold a press conference at the Police Headquarters. However,hours before the press meet,the Joint CP received his transfer order,posting him out of Delhi. He had been posted as the Joint CP of a range in the Capital only a few months ago. So miffed was he with the transfer order that he did not turn up for the press conference. It was later conducted by his subordinate.

Delhi Metros coach positioning woes

Grappling with over-crowding on trains and at stations,the Delhi Metro has been trying hard to address the issue with longer trains. But the positioning of the first coach of trains with different coach composition has become a daily challenge. While some trains stop at the designated point,others stop a little ahead creating last-minute rush on platforms. Two separate incidents were recently reported at stations where commuters bashed up train operators for stopping the train at a different point on the platform. Delhi Metro officials are now worried about the safety of its staff on its premises.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App