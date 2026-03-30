Delhi under orange alert for light rain, duststorm

An orange alert indicates that authorities and residents should "be prepared" for potentially disruptive weather. (Credits: Unsplash)

Parts of Delhi received light rain on Monday as the India Meteorological Department placed the city under an orange alert, advising residents to remain prepared for adverse weather conditions.

According to the weather office, moderate duststorms followed by light rain and thunderstorms, along with wind speeds of 50-70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph, are very likely over most parts of Delhi.

In addition, light rain or light thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 30â€“40 kmph are expected in some parts of the city.

An orange alert indicates that authorities and residents should “be prepared” for potentially disruptive weather, including strong winds, lightning and reduced visibility due to dust.