Delhi: Under-construction wall falls on 6 labourers in GK, one dead

One labourer died while five others were injured after the wall of an under-construction site in Greater Kailash collapsed on Saturday, police said. While the body of the dead has already been shifted to the mortuary, the five injured are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma centre.

So far no arrests have been made in the case, and police are waiting to question the builder of the site, Nitin Verma. “We are questioning Nitin’s father as he is unavailable. The contractor is also being questioned to ascertain if safety precautions were in place before the labourers were deputed to the spot,” said a senior police officer.

The police identified the dead as Satish (42), and the injured as Narayan (48), Durga Majhi (38), Kapil (27), Ramswarup (50) and Ravi Mishra (35). “Inspection of the site has revealed that the under-construction basement wall collapsed and the labourers were caught beneath the debris. We have taken legal action as per IPC section 287 and 304-(A),” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

“By the time we reached the site, the labourers were still trapped. We had to remove the debris and rescue them one at a time,” said a Delhi Fire Service officer. Satish was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, said the officer, adding that the injured are also critical.

A PCR call was made at CR Park police station Saturday, following which the police deputed PCR vans. Several CATS ambulances, disaster management teams, fire tenders and traffic police were called to the spot.

