Delhi unauthorised colonies: Registry papers given to 20 people by Centre fake, says AAP

At Sangam Vihar, Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) At Sangam Vihar, Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Hours after Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party accused him of fraud. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Puri handed over fake documents to 20 people living in unauthorised colonies.

“You are talking about registering houses. It’s a false promise. You can’t register houses on farmland. On government land, private colonies cannot be registered. We have been saying this regularly that first talk about the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies. You promised this in Parliament but you have now gone back on your words. Your DDA website has exposed your lies. And when we caught you lies, you handed over fake documents to 20 people. But what you have done is a fraud,” Sisodia said.

“You are known for chunavi jumlas. You say you have given registry documents to 20 people. There are 41 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies. What about the remaining people. There are 1731 unauthorised colonies. Have you changed the land use of these colonies on paper? Have you issued any notification?” asked Sisodia.

The documents by Puri were given to the residents of Raja Vihar and Samaypur Badli at a press conference –coming just ahead of Delhi Assembly polls. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had recently asked residents of unauthorised colonies not to trust the BJP-led Centre unless they get registry papers of their houses in their hand.

The war of words between the AAP and Centre escalated last month after Manish Sisodia pointed out that the Delhi Development Authority’s FAQ section mentions these colonies were not being regularised. However, the section has been updated now.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd