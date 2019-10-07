Delhi: Unable to find tenant, 62-year-old hangs self

A 62-year-old retired bank manager allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree branch outside his rented home in South East Delhi’s Amar Colony Friday night.

Police said a purported suicide note was recovered from the pocket of Satish Kumar Chawla’s trousers, in which he allegedly wrote that he was depressed as he was unable to rent out the house he had purchased a year ago, said police.

Police said Chawla lived with his wife and son at a rented apartment in National Park. He had purchased a new house in the same locality a year ago, and was looking to put it on rent for the last eight months. Unable to find a tenant, he became depressed and allegedly committed suicide, said police. “He was rushed to Metro Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East).

Police said they have ruled out any foul play. Chawla’s wife is also a retired bank manager, and the couple worked for a national bank, said police. Their son works at an MNC.