Toggle Menu
Delhi: Unable to chew, eat meat, man kills friend who hurt himhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-unable-to-chew-eat-meat-man-kills-friend-who-hurt-him-5617676/

Delhi: Unable to chew, eat meat, man kills friend who hurt him

During interrogation, the accused told police that three years ago, Sanoj had beaten him up and injured his face. He couldn’t eat meat since then as his teeth were damaged, and he wanted revenge,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP (South).

Gurgaon ambulance accident, ambulance accident, ambulance accident Kherki daula, Kherki daula gurgaon, indian express, delhi news, indian express, latest news
During interrogation, the accused told police that three years ago, Sanoj had beaten him up and injured his face.

Unable to chew properly and eat meat because of an injury he sustained in a fight three years ago, a 20-year-old man allegedly killed the 22-year-old erstwhile friend, who had assaulted him, in Sangam Vihar Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Akash, was arrested a day later from his house at a slum, after an informer tipped off police.

During interrogation, the accused told police that three years ago, Sanoj had beaten him up and injured his face. He couldn’t eat meat since then as his teeth were damaged, and he wanted revenge,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP (South).

Both men were unemployed, said police.

On Wednesday, Akash lured Sanoj to a jungle near Sangam Vihar, and killed him with a stone. He stuffed the body in a gunny bag and buried it.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Embassy guard helps police arrest man stealing phone cables
2 Gurgaon man held for sexual assault, help used bedsheets to escape fourth-floor home
3 Delhi High Court seeks Centre, poll panel reply on voting rights of prisoners