Delhi: Unable to chew, eat meat, man kills friend who hurt him

Unable to chew properly and eat meat because of an injury he sustained in a fight three years ago, a 20-year-old man allegedly killed the 22-year-old erstwhile friend, who had assaulted him, in Sangam Vihar Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Akash, was arrested a day later from his house at a slum, after an informer tipped off police.

During interrogation, the accused told police that three years ago, Sanoj had beaten him up and injured his face. He couldn’t eat meat since then as his teeth were damaged, and he wanted revenge,” said Vijay Kumar, DCP (South).

Both men were unemployed, said police.

On Wednesday, Akash lured Sanoj to a jungle near Sangam Vihar, and killed him with a stone. He stuffed the body in a gunny bag and buried it.