Delhi: Unable to attend karate event, girl hangs herself

The girl used to live with her parents in northeast Delhi. The girl used to live with her parents in northeast Delhi.

A 15-year-old girl who is reportedly a junior-level karate player allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house. The girl was reportedly depressed that she could not qualify for an upcoming competition in Goa, police said. The girl used to live with her parents in northeast Delhi.

Following her death, a PCR call was made and both the Delhi and UP police turned up at the spot. After a discussion on jurisdiction, the Delhi police decided to get her post-mortem conducted. “The case has been referred to Ghaziabad police. It lies in their jurisdiction and they will pursue it,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

SHO (Loni Border) Rojant Tyagi said, “I am not aware of any details, except that the post-mortem has been done at GTB Hospital. No case has been registered at this station.” Police said the girl used a karate belt to hang herself, and that no suicide note has been found so far. ENS

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App