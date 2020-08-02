scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Delhi: Umar Khalid questioned

A senior officer said: “He was asked where he was during the Northeast Delhi riots and the December Jamia violence.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2020 2:59:41 am
Delhi Police, JNU student, Umar Khalid, Northeast Delhi riots, Delhi news, Indian express news Umar Khalid. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Police Special Cell questioned former JNU student Umar Khalid for around three hours in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, following which his phone was seized.

An FIR was registered on March 6 based on information provided by an informer to sub-inspector Arvind Kumar. As per the FIR, Kumar said the informer told him the violence was a “premeditated conspiracy”, allegedly hatched by Khalid and others.

The case was transferred to a Special Cell, which has been asked to investigate a “larger conspiracy”.

