Delhi Uiversity student, brother held for ‘kidnapping’

A first-year undergraduate student from Delhi University and her minor brother were apprehended by police on Thursday, for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old child. Police said the student and her brother kidnapped the three-year-old from Ghitorni and confined the child to a room in the same area.

The siblings then sent messages to the child’s father on WhatsApp, demanding ransom money, said police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said, “When the child’s parents told us they were getting WhatsApp messages, we put the data usage on surveillance. All logs of data that were generated due to internet usage were registered to an IP address. Through the IP address, we could trace the phone number.”

Police said the child was reunited with the parents later. Police said an FIR under IPC Section 364 A (ransom for kidnapping) was registered at Vasant Kunj police station. The siblings wanted to earn a quick buck and had been

plotting to kidnap a child, police said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

