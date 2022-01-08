Delhi: 2 cab drivers working with Uber, Ola choked to death in suspected robbery

Two cab drivers working with Uber and Ola were allegedly robbed and killed, apparently by the same accused, in two different places in the national capital on Friday morning.

The Delhi Police has arrested two men and found during their investigation that they along with one other accused booked the cabs and choked the drivers to death. The motive, police believes, was robbery — the accused took three cell phones and Rs 600 from their victims.

When contacted, DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan confirmed, “We have solved both the cases and apprehended two men.”

According to police, the first incident came to light on Friday morning around 10 am, after officers found a man lying in the back seat of a Wagon-R car. “Police identified the victim as Anil Yadav (49), an Uber driver. Later in the day, police found the body of another cab driver in Bharat Nagar. The deceased was identified as Chabbi Lal (28), working with Ola,” a senior police officer said.

At both crime scenes, police found that their phones and cash were missing. “Police lodged two FIRs and approached their companies to find out about their last bookings. Police found that their cabs were booked by a man, who informed police that his phone had been stolen on Thursday night and he had already lodged a complaint,” the officer said.

With the help of technical surveillance, police identified one of the accused and apprehended him on Friday evening. On his statement, his associate was apprehended and police are now conducting raids to nab their third aide.

“During questioning, the arrested men disclosed that they first stole a man’s phone on Thursday night and booked a cab around 1 am. They took Chabbi Lal to Bharat Nagar where they choked him and robbed his phone and Rs 450,” the officer said.

Police said the men are drug addicts and after the first crime, they booked another cab, this time with Anil Yadav. “They choked him to death in Anand Parbat area and eventually returned to their homes in the same vicinity. Police have recovered three phones from their possession,” an officer said.