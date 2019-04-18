Delhi: Two years after he ran away from home, boy reunited with family

A 14-year-old boy, who ran away from home two years ago, was reunited with his family after a man identified him from a notice pasted at Old Delhi railway station, police said Wednesday. The boy was found near Sis Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk.

Advertising

Police said the boy, who was a Class V student at the time, ran away after being reprimanded by his family for not studying. “He moved from place to place in Delhi before heading to the gurdwara. He would often work, eat and sleep there,” a police officer said.

“The boy, who is from UP’s Shamli, had been living with his uncle in Delhi. On February 13, 2017, he ran away from school, wearing his uniform,” said Rajiv Ranjan, Additional CP (Crime).

After his uncle filed a complaint, the case was taken up by the local police before it was transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Crime Branch, Ranjan said.

Advertising

Crime Branch teams went to Haridwar, Meerut, Mumbai, Roorkee, Kerala, Shamli and Saharanpur to trace the child but failed to find him. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was also declared.

A few days ago, a passerby saw a picture of the missing boy on a ‘Hue and Cry Notice’ pasted at the Old Delhi railway station and recalled that he had seen and spoken to the boy at the langar at Sis Ganj gurdwara.