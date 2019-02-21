Delhi: Two-year-old only survivor as truck topples on Audi with 4 of a family

Three members of a Rohini-based family died after a dumper truck carrying sand overturned and landed on the Audi A6 they were travelling in. A two-year-old travelling in the car was the only survivor.

The incident took place opposite ESIC Hospital at K N Katju Marg around 12.40 am on Wednesday, when both vehicles were attempting to take a U-turn. “Harpal (48), the driver of the dumper truck, was arrested and a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered against him at K N Katju Marg police station,” said DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra.

While Rita Singhal (65), her son Sumit (29) and his wife Ruchi (27) were declared dead on arrival at ESIC Hospital, the couple’s two-year-old son remained virtually unscathed.

Mishra said, “It’s too early to know if both vehicles were speeding and if the truck was overloaded.”

The Singhals were on their way home from a wedding in Gurgaon when the incident took place. Anurag Pillai (25), an eyewitness and neighbour, claimed: “The truck tried to take a U-turn, hit the brakes, and lost balance. It then fell on the car. The incident took place at 12.40-45 am, and we called the police and an ambulance. The crane only came at 1.30 am.”

On Wednesday, the Audi, mangled beyond recognition, and the dumper truck, were parked outside K N Katju Marg police station. According to police, Sumit was driving, Ruchi was sitting next to him, and Rita and her grandson were in the backseat.

“I could hear Sumit’s son crying inside. The first crane, which reached the site at 1.30 am, managed to pull him and Ruchi out. The second crane came at 2 am, and Sumit and his mother were pulled out,” said Pillai, who lives in the same lane as the Singhals in Rohini Sector 15.

DCP Mishra said officers from the fire department “dismembered the car, lifted the truck, and used gas cutters to help pull out the four family members”.

According to Pillai, the two-year-old child ostensibly survived because he fell on the vehicle’s floor due to the impact. After the incident, the dumper truck driver fled the spot and was arrested on Wednesday evening from Sonepat, where he lives.