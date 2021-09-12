Delhi: Two workers dead after gas burner explodes inside factory at Nangloi

Two workers died after an iron gas burner exploded inside a factory in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area late on Friday.

Police said the two men were working near the burner when it exploded following which they collapsed. The owner of the factory, identified as Mahesh, has been booked for negligence. Police found that the factory had no fire safety equipment for the workers.

The incident took place at around 6-7 pm inside the factory. The men were sitting close to the burner and sustained severe burn injuries after the explosion. Workers and locals rushed the duo to a nearby hospital.

Police said they received a call from the hospital in Sonia Vihar about the two men. The deceased were identified as Vivek Kumar (22) and Ashok Yadav (32). They were declared “brought dead” by the doctors.

Local police, along with the crime team, inspected the spot and found that there were no proper windows or outlets. There were pieces of the burner at the spot and samples were collected by the crime team.

“There was too much heat inside the factory. We suspect that it led to the explosion. However, an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident,” an officer said. Officials added that the owner did not even have a permission from Delhi Fire services to run the factory.

The deceased lived in the Prem Nagar area with their parents.

In June this year, six workers had died after a massive fire broke out inside a shoe factory in outer Delhi’s Udyog Nagar. More than 12 workers were inside the factory then. While six were rescued, the police and DFS could only find charred remains of the remaining.