Delhi: Two women arrested for smuggling heroin worth Rs 90 crore from Kenya

Two Ugandan women were caught allegedly carrying heroin worth Rs 90 crore at Delhi’s IGI Airport. The incident took place early on Saturday when the airport dog squad detected narcotics in their bags.

On personal search, the customs officers seized a total of 12.9 kg of heroin that was hidden in the false bottom of their luggage. Officers said the women had come from Kenya via Abu Dhabi. They had vacuum packed the drugs so that they would not get caught during baggage checks.

During the baggage search, personnel found the drugs were hidden on both sides of the bags.

During the questioning, one of the women, who was carrying 7.5 kg of heroin, said she had come from Kampala in Kenya. A man offered her money in exchange for carrying the drugs from Nairobi to India. The women were also provided with a medical visa and fake medical documents to cover the trip. Her associate also told customs officers that she left Kampala after her sister told her about the job and promised her money in return.

Officers said they’re investigating the matter and trying to trace people who were going to receive the consignment in Delhi.

In the last 11 months, the Delhi Customs have seized more than 100 kg of heroin. More than 26 persons have been arrested.