Delhi: Two-wheelers, women drivers exempt from odd-even curbs

The Delhi government Saturday announced the complete list of exemptions from the odd-even scheme, to be in force from November 4-15. The list saw no major deviations from the ones declared during the two phases of odd-even in 2016, apart from the exclusion of private CNG cars.

Under the scheme, vehicles bearing licence plates ending with even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates and those bearing odd numbers on odd dates. The move is aimed at limiting the emission by vehicles during that period.

Among the exemptions are lone women drivers, those with women co-passengers or children below 12 years of age; vehicles ferrying children in school uniform; and commercial CNG vehicles.

During the day, the Delhi Cabinet also approved the Transport Department’s proposal for the engagement of 2,000 CNG buses during the enforcement of the scheme to temporarily augment public transport.

The buses will be hired by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), which will provide conductors and also manage the revenue generated by them. The bus owners will be in charge of providing drivers as well as maintenance work, an official statement said.

“Private operators will now be asked through public notices to offer their buses as was done during the first two odd-even programmes in 2016,” it added.

The rates are as follows: Rs 49.42 per km for standard CNG propelled non-AC buses; Rs 37.36 per km for 30-seater midi CNG propelled non-AC buses; and Rs 32.54 per km for 25-seater midi CNG propelled non-AC buses.